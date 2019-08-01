Elijah Cummings’ July newsletter ignores President Trump in favor of summer weather, other topics

As President Donald Trump continued his dayslong Twitter bombardment of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Baltimore Democrat issued his monthly district newsletter Wednesday with advice for coping with the summer heat — but no mention of the president.
In the July newsletter to his 7th Congressional District constituents, the veteran congressman offers suggestions from city health officials for dealing with extreme summer temperatures (“Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine”) and commends a group of “energized” high school students participating this week in a biosciences internship at the University of Maryland Baltimore.
There is no mention of the 45th president, who has been tweeting since Saturday about Cummings and Baltimore, calling the district “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” and telling reporters that billions of dollars in federal aid to Baltimore has been “wasted” and “stolen."
On Thursday, Trump tweeted an old video of Cummings at a House committee hearing calling a section of Baltimore “a drug-infested area.”
The president has been criticized by Democrats and pundits for using “infested” when attacking political opponents of color. Cummings is African American.
“The Radical Left Dems went after me for using the words ‘drug-infested’ concerning Baltimore. Take a look at Elijah C,” says Trump’s tweet that includes the video.
In the clip, Cummings discusses the scourge of drugs that “have already taken the lives of so many children.”
Cummings has chosen not to engage Trump, a Republican. The congressman has declined interview requests about the president — and even about his approach to Trump’s tweets.
In an interview two weeks ago, Cummings told The Baltimore Sun that he was wary of getting distracted by political dramas initiated by Trump tweets.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman has not responded to the president since Saturday, when he tweeted about fighting for his district and the need for lower pharmaceutical drug prices.