Cummings has had health issues in recent years. He uses a wheelchair to get around and when he stands, he braces himself with a walker. In 2017, he underwent a transarterial aortic valve replacement. The procedure, which aides described as minimally invasive in Cummings’ case, is used to correct narrowing of the aortic valve. The surgery led to an infection that kept him in the hospital longer than expected. He was later hospitalized for a knee infection, but said this summer that his health was fine.