Some of the country’s most influential Democrats are scheduled to speak at U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral Friday, as the nation says its last goodbye to the longtime Baltimore congressman and civil rights advocate.
In addition to remarks from two former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the service will include former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is a 2020 Democratic contender.
Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s former health commissioner and one of Cummings’ mentees, will speak, as will former NAACP leader and Maryland congressman Kweisi Mfume.
Cummings, 68, who had cancer, died Oct. 17 while in hospice care.
Below is an anticipated schedule for the funeral, which is being held at Cummings’ longtime church, New Psalmist Baptist:
10 a.m.: Processional
10:08 a.m.: Hymn of faith — New Psalmist Baptist Church Choir
10:12 a.m.: Invocation — Rev. Mathew L. Watley
10:15 a.m.: Scripture reading — Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Scripture reading — Rep. Marcia Fudge
10:18 a.m.: Musical selection — BeBe Winans
10:20 a.m.: Remarks — Hillary Rodham Clinton, former Secretary of State
10:25 a.m.: Remarks — Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House
10:30 a.m.: Remarks — Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State University board chairman
10:35 a.m.: Remarks — Alfred Vaughn, clergy
10:40 a.m.: Remarks — Larry Gibson, mentor
10:45 a.m.: Remarks — Deaconess Margaret Ann Howie, New Psalmist Baptist Church
10:50 a.m.: Musical selection, New Psalmist Choir
10:55 a.m.: Remarks — Adia and Jennifer Cummings, daughters
11:00 a.m.: Remarks — James Cummings, brother
11:05 a.m.: Remarks — Jon Alexander, mentee
11:20 a.m.: Remarks — Dr. Leana Wen, mentee
11:25 a.m.: Remarks — Harry Spikes, congressional staff
11:30 a.m.: Remarks — Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, wife
11:35 a.m.: Remarks — Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States
11:40 a.m.: Remarks — Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States
11:45 a.m.: Sermonic selection, New Psalmist Choir
11:50 a.m.: Eulogy — Bishop Walter S. Thompson Sr., pastor
12:00 p.m.: Benediction
Latest Politics
12:05 p.m.: Recessional