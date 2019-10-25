xml:space="preserve">

Some of the country’s most influential Democrats are scheduled to speak at U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral Friday, as the nation says its last goodbye to the longtime Baltimore congressman and civil rights advocate.

In addition to remarks from two former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the service will include former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is a 2020 Democratic contender.

Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s former health commissioner and one of Cummings’ mentees, will speak, as will former NAACP leader and Maryland congressman Kweisi Mfume.

Cummings, 68, who had cancer, died Oct. 17 while in hospice care.

Below is an anticipated schedule for the funeral, which is being held at Cummings’ longtime church, New Psalmist Baptist:

10 a.m.: Processional

10:08 a.m.: Hymn of faith — New Psalmist Baptist Church Choir

10:12 a.m.: Invocation — Rev. Mathew L. Watley

10:15 a.m.: Scripture reading — Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Scripture reading — Rep. Marcia Fudge

10:18 a.m.: Musical selection — BeBe Winans

10:20 a.m.: Remarks — Hillary Rodham Clinton, former Secretary of State

10:25 a.m.: Remarks — Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

10:30 a.m.: Remarks — Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State University board chairman

10:35 a.m.: Remarks — Alfred Vaughn, clergy

10:40 a.m.: Remarks — Larry Gibson, mentor

10:45 a.m.: Remarks — Deaconess Margaret Ann Howie, New Psalmist Baptist Church

10:50 a.m.: Musical selection, New Psalmist Choir

10:55 a.m.: Remarks — Adia and Jennifer Cummings, daughters

11:00 a.m.: Remarks — James Cummings, brother

11:05 a.m.: Remarks — Jon Alexander, mentee

11:20 a.m.: Remarks — Dr. Leana Wen, mentee

11:25 a.m.: Remarks — Harry Spikes, congressional staff

11:30 a.m.: Remarks — Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, wife

11:35 a.m.: Remarks — Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States

11:40 a.m.: Remarks — Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States

11:45 a.m.: Sermonic selection, New Psalmist Choir

11:50 a.m.: Eulogy — Bishop Walter S. Thompson Sr., pastor

12:00 p.m.: Benediction

12:05 p.m.: Recessional

