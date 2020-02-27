Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore-born Democrat from California, joined at right by Rep. Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, and others applaud at a ceremony to honor the late chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, by naming the committee room in the House Rayburn Office Building for the Baltimore native on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)