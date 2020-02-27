The Capitol Hill hearing room in which the late Baltimore Rep. Elijah Cummings presided as a committee chairman is being named for him.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others announced Thursday that the decorative, high-ceilinged Rayburn House Office Building room will be called the “Elijah E. Cummings Room.”
“Here we called him our North Star,” Pelosi said during a dedication ceremony held in the room.
A plaque was unveiled with “Elijah E. Cummings Room" in oversized gold lettering. A handful of speakers told stories about Cummings, some becoming emotional as they reflected on his loss. Members of Cummings’ family joined lawmakers at the ceremony.
Pelosi said people in the future “will see above the door his name and they will see how special he is.”
New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney — who succeeded the Democratic Cummings as chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee — said Cummings is the first African American House member to have a hearing room in the Capitol complex named in his honor.
“So Elijah will be a pioneer yet again,” Maloney said.
Cummings, 68, who had a rare form of cancer, died in October. He was remembered at memorial services for his devotion to Baltimore and civil rights.
Cummings was also known for his booming — and sometimes intimidating — observations as he sat in the high-backed chairman’s chair at the center of the room.
“He scared me to death, just to be blunt,” Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican who serves on the committee and was a friend of the chairman’s, said at the ceremony.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Southern Maryland Democrat. read a quote from Cummings that the chairman delivered in the room: “When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, in 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?"
Cummings has also been honored in Baltimore.
In January, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young unveiled renderings of bronze plaques to be affixed to the exterior of Courthouse East of the Baltimore Circuit Court. One includes an image and biography of the congressman, and the other reads “Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.”