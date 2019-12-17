The Baltimore City Council voted Monday to rename a Baltimore courthouse after the the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who asked the council to push the legislation forward, intends to sign the bill and formally unveil the new name for Courthouse East as soon as possible.
Cummings served as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and was a powerful advocate for Baltimore and civil rights. The Democrat died in October after several years of health problems, including cancer.
“It is most fitting that this building, in which Congressman Cummings fought for justice for his fellow citizens early in his career as an attorney, be named in his honor,” Young said in a statement after Cummings’ death. "It will stand in perpetuity as a monument to Cummings’ service to the common man, the rule of law in our society, and his commitment to economic justice for all.”
Courthouse East is on the east side of North Calvert Street, across from a separate judiciary building that was named for Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. in 1985.