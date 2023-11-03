Audit: Some Marylanders voted twice and dead voters were registered, but no widespread voting fraud in 2020

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Three years after false claims of voter fraud disrupted American politics, a new review of Maryland’s elections agency found it failed to quickly tell authorities about more than 100 people who successfully voted at least twice in 2020 and that it should improve in several other areas, including in eliminating deceased people from voter lists.

The audit did not find widespread fraud and did not call into question the integrity of any election results in the period reviewed — the last presidential election through the 2022 gubernatorial primary.

In a state with 4.1 million registered voters, the issues the report found represent a minuscule slice of the electorate.

“This audit reinforces the fact that we can have a lot of confidence in how our elections are administered in the state of Maryland,” said state Sen. Clarence Lam, an Anne Arundel County Democrat who chairs the legislative committee that released the review. “There are always ways to improve the process and that’s what this audit is really trying to ensure.”

Still, the findings come at a precarious moment ahead of the 2024 presidential election year.

Former President Donald Trump appears poised to win the Republican nomination for a third time despite being charged with crimes that include trying to overturn the last election. He and many of his supporters have continued to falsely claim that fraud led to his loss, though several of Trump’s lawyers who are similarly charged have recently pleaded guilty and admitted to spreading false claims.

Voters in Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2-1, have largely rejected those claims.

Republican Dan Cox soundly lost the general election in last year’s race for governor after continuing to question the 2020 results in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Cox, who is now running for Congress in a Western Maryland district, also at times questioned the integrity of the 2022 election process in Maryland.

The audit of the State Board of Elections released Friday did not vet those past claims of fraud but highlighted similar issues and room for improvement.

According to the audit, the state board initially identified 134 individuals — later lowered to 106 — who voted more than once in the 2020 general election and 1,371 who attempted to vote multiple times. Only one of those voted more than twice (allegedly four times).

The voters were not referred to the Office of the State Prosecutor for investigation and possible prosecution until April 2022. It’s unclear when the voters were initially identified, what party they belonged to or whether they were actually charged.

The state board, responding to the auditors, said the untimely referral was due to personnel turnover. Four people who successfully voted and 263 who attempted to vote more than once in the July 2022 gubernatorial primary were referred to prosecutors more quickly. Asked to create guidelines around faster referrals, the board said it “agrees generally” with that recommendation but that it also depends on local boards of election for information in each case.

Another issue is the oversight of voter registration records, according to the audit.

While SBE contested some of the findings, auditors said the agency’s process of matching voter records with death records “were not as comprehensive as necessary to identify certain potentially deceased voters.”

That led to 2,426 “potentially deceased individuals” being found on the active voter registration list in December 2022, according to the audit. The issue, in part, was due to the Department of Health not providing enough information as well as insufficient matching between the health information and voter records.

Accounting for the missing information and the time period reviewed, the SBE argued the final number of “potentially deceased” registered voters who were not removed was actually 908, which is 0.6% of the 145,931 voters who were appropriately removed from the list in the four-year period.

While the audit also found 327 voters had two registration records in the state’s system, the board responded saying some of those were addressed after the 2022 election and the final number represented 0.00645% of the more than 4.1 million registered voters.

Though there were no “material discrepancies in the voting results,” auditors recommended enhancements to the statewide automated vote tabulation process. Other findings included improper payroll processing and not releasing SBE meeting agendas at least 48 hours in advance, as required by the Open Meetings Act.

“There are findings that need to be addressed,” Lam said, stressing he and other legislators have confidence in Jared DeMarinis, the new SBE administrator to work on the recommendations by the 2024 elections.

