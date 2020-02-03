If your child attends public school in Baltimore County or Howard County, don’t plan on sending them to the bus stop Tuesday.
Schools in the two counties, as well as some schools in Baltimore City, will be closed for the special primary for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. Voters will cast ballots to help decide who will fill the remainder of the two-year term of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died Oct. 17.
In Baltimore City, only schools that are polling places will be closed. (You can find a list of those here.)
Howard and Baltimore counties chose to close all schools, regardless of whether voters will cast ballots there.
There are 32 candidates in the race for Cummings’ seat: 24 Democrats and eight Republicans. The winners for each party go on to a special general election in April. But because registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans more than 4 to 1, the winner of the Democratic primary is likely to become the new House member.
To read more about the candidates, visit The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide.