Prince George’s County exec says Gov. Hogan mocked her residents in letter accusing county of voter suppression

Prince George’s County is not alone in its efforts to consolidate polling places in response to Hogan’s November election plan. Nearly a dozen counties across the state have already submitted consolidation plans to the State Board of Elections for consideration, arguing that a shortage of election judges in the midst of the pandemic has forced their hands. The state is currently more than 14,000 judges short for the November election, local election officials reported Wednesday, and judges continue to drop their commitments to participate.