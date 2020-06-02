Amid pandemic and protests, Maryland voters compelled to vote ‘now more than ever’

The field across from the University of Maryland Baltimore building, one of six in-person voting centers for Tuesday’s primary, was in full political bloom: Colorful signs and banners had sprouted from the ground. Campaign workers and the candidates themselves, unable to door-knock and otherwise press the flesh during the coronavirus lockdown, were finally sprung.
And voters, some who never received the ballots that they were supposed to mail in, or others who simply like the in-person ritual, seemed happy to get a live, last minute pitch after a campaign season of endless texts and video chat candidates forums.
“I like the drama of it all,” said Brenda Lorick, who retired from teaching English and humanities at Morgan State, who with her son Marcus Lorick joined the line to vote at the UMB complex on West Baltimore Street. “I like the drama, and it gives me such energy and joy to come out today.”
Like other voters, she was “energized” by the confluence of the pandemic, the resulting economic shutdown and now the nationwide unrest brought on by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Voting seemed more urgent than ever, they said.
The 75-year-old was seated in a folding chair that her son moved every time the line moved and they were able to moved to six feet closer, as marked on the ground, to the polling place.
She didn’t really need it, but it was offered by the campaign of Sheila Dixon, the former mayor seeking her old job back.
Dixon was on-site, as was a lifesize cutout of her, as was a Starbucks-bearing Mary Miller, the former U.S. Treasury official seeking the same post. Soon, another mayoral contender, the former Baltimore Police spokesman, T. J. Smith, in an Orioles hat and a Ravens face mask, turned up as well.
Mavi Lankatilleke, 20, never got his ballot, so he joined the socially-distant line as well. The engineering student at the University of Maryland College Park said he became more interested in politics since the 2016 presidential elections and the swirl of events locally and nationally ever since has only heightened that.
“A lot of things are going on in the city, and leadership is important,” the Federal Hill resident said.
“There’s a lot of poverty issues, racism issues and issues of police that need to be addressed. It’s a really hurting climate right now. It’s a lot at the same time."
He and others expressed no small amount of civic pride after Monday, when a massive demonstration shut down a highway and rolled through parts of the city, ending in the early morning hours without the fires and looting that marred so many other cities.
“I’m really proud of Baltimore,” he said.
Dan Dudrow, 79, and Miriam Travieso, 82, also never received their ballots. They apparently hadn’t caught up with the couple in their new home in Canterbury-Tuscany, but they were so motivated to vote that they kept going back to their old home in the Hampden area to see if they’d been mailed there.
“We really care about who get elected,” said Dudrow, a retired professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art.
“It’s very important, the way that everything is going now, with the economy and also the racism and hate. We really stand for peace and cooperation with others," said his wife, a retired psychiatric nurse.
“Now,” Dudrow said, “more than ever.”