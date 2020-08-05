Maryland elections officials poised to offer new November election format to governor as time runs short

Hogan already has entered his decision on the election. In July — after the board of elections deadlocked in its first attempt to issue a recommendation on the election’s format along party lines — Hogan, a Republican. called for a traditional contest in November with all of the state’s standard polling places and early voting sites open for business. To minimize lines and the spread of the virus, the governor also called for absentee ballot applications to be sent to all voters — a shift from the format of the mostly vote-by-mail primary the state held in June. Hogan called that election an “unmitigated disaster.”