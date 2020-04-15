The instructions on your Maryland special general ballot are wrong. You don’t need stamps.

The execution of the April 28 special general election is important not just to fill the 7th District seat, which has been vacant since October, but because it is a test for the June 2 primary which the state is also attempting to conduct largely by mail. In-person voting centers will be offered on a limited basis for both elections to serve voters who cannot vote by mail or do not receive their ballots, but the majority of the state’s voters will be asked to fill out and return the ballots mailed to them.