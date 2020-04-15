The instructions on your Maryland special general ballot are wrong. You don’t need stamps.

As Maryland undertakes its first election held primarily via mail, an early problem emerged this week as ballots landed in voters’ mailboxes: some of the instructions are wrong.
The one-page, double-sided instruction sheet included with the nearly 500,000 ballots mailed by Maryland officials last week contains conflicting messages about whether postage is required. The front of the instruction page calls for voters to affix two stamps to the envelope included with their ballot. The back says that postage is prepaid, but gives voters the option of including stamps to defer costs to local election boards.
The reality is all postage is prepaid. Now state election officials are scrambling to get the message out.
“Voters in the 7th Congressional District: You DO NOT need to put stamps on your return envelope before you mail your ballot," the State Board of Elections tweeted Wednesday. "The postage on your envelope is already paid!”
The board tweeted a similar message Tuesday. Election officials in Baltimore City, a portion of which is included in the 7th District, retweeted the message.
The special general election being held April 28 is the first real test of a widespread vote by mail system in Maryland. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 413 Marylanders and sickened more than 10,000, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the delay of the state’s presidential primary, originally scheduled for April, until June 2. The special general election to choose a replacement for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings is proceeding on April 28, but is being conducted by mail.
The ballots mailed to the nearly 500,000 eligible voters in the district last week began arriving Monday. The 7th District includes parts of Baltimore and Howard counties as well as a portion of Baltimore city. Envelopes with prepaid postage were included — a first time move for the state which previously required voters to add postage to absentee ballots.
The instructions included with the new ballots were modeled after the ones the state has delivered with absentee ballots in the past, explained Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the State Board of Elections. The back of the instruction page was updated to include the new information about prepaid postage, but the reference to stamps on the front page was missed, she said.
The State Board of Election has used its Twitter and Facebook to try to get the corrected message out, as well as information available on its website.
The execution of the April 28 special general election is important not just to fill the 7th District seat, which has been vacant since October, but because it is a test for the June 2 primary which the state is also attempting to conduct largely by mail. In-person voting centers will be offered on a limited basis for both elections to serve voters who cannot vote by mail or do not receive their ballots, but the majority of the state’s voters will be asked to fill out and return the ballots mailed to them.
The scope of both elections requires Maryland to vastly expand its vote by mail operation. During the 2016 presidential election, Maryland mailed out 225,653 absentee ballots. About 177,000 of those ballots were returned for counting. The state will have to mail ballots to nearly 4 million eligible voters for the June election.
Charlson said the state board has already corrected the front page of the instructions that are being mailed to voters for the June primary. The wording on the back page will remain the same.
Maryland’s June 2 primary includes nominations for the state’s eight U.S. House seats. In Baltimore, citizens will nominate candidates for mayor, City Council president, council seats and city comptroller. The primary is also for U.S. president, although with the withdrawal Wednesday of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from the Democratic race, former Vice President Joe Biden is the party’s presumptive nominee.
The April 28 special general election pits Democratic nominee Kweisi Mfume against Republican nominee Kimberly Klacik. The winner will fill the remainder of Cummings’ term which expires early next year. An election to choose who will fill the seat beginning in 2021 will be held later this year.