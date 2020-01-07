Baltimore’s top elected officials got a pay raise as of Jan. 1, boosting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s annual salary from roughly $185,000 to almost $190,000.
The mayor, City Council and members of the liquor board are entitled to an automatic 2.5% pay increase if any union employees receive a raise in the city budget, according to a 2007 law. Several local unions saw pay increases of at least 2% in the latest budget cycle, triggering the raises for top officials.
The salaries for City Council President Brandon Scott and Comptroller Joan Pratt, both Democrats, rose from roughly $122,000 to about $125,000. Democratic City Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton’s salary increased from nearly $79,000 to more than $80,000.
The rest of the council members saw their pay go from about $71,000 to close to $73,000.
Liquor board members got the smallest bump, bringing their salaries up to a little more than $32,000.
The Democratic mayor’s spokesman, Lester Davis said that, as in years past, Young will use the pay bump to continue making charitable donations to his church and the United Way.
Even with Young’s salary increase of nearly $5,000, he is paid less than several members of his administration. Finance Director Henry Raymond’s salary was roughly $215,000 in 2019, while housing director Michael Braverman was paid about $200,000. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison’s salary is $275,000.
The city’s Board of Estimates — on which Young, Scott and Pratt sit — will review the salary changes at its meeting Wednesday, although they are not subject to a vote.
