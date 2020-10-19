Baltimore Council President Scott proposes e-cigarette tax to help city deal with revenue losses

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is proposing a tax on electronic cigarettes as a way to discourage smoking and boost revenue as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the city’s economy.
He plans to introduce a bill Monday night to establish a 30% excise tax on the distribution of electronic smoking devices, including e-cigarettes, e-hookahs and vape pens.
“We have to be sure we are treating these kinds of devices like we treat regular cigarettes,” said Scott, who is the Democratic nominee for mayor.
Scott said it’s essential to look for new revenue streams. The pandemic has hammered Baltimore’s economy, forcing the city to withdraw up to $25 million from its Rainy Day Fund.
The finance department will perform an analysis to determine how much the tax could bring in.
Montgomery County became one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to impose such a tax in 2015. State legislators are also considering taking steps to tax e-cigarettes and other smoking devices.
Democratic City Councilman Leon Pinkett, who served on a state task force devoted to curbing electronic smoking, said he’s encouraged the city could perhaps have another tool to discourage such devices.
“The most important thing for me, from day one, has been keeping vaping products out of the hands of young people,” he said.
This article will be updated.