Maryland Speaker Jones urges Gov. Hogan to intervene in January federal execution case

“Dustin Higgs did not kill anyone and should not be executed. … It would be arbitrary and inequitable to punish Mr. Higgs more severely than the person who committed the murders,” Shawn Nolan, an attorney for Higgs, said in a statement . “Although compelling evidence was available at time of the trial and would have supported a plea for life, the jury that sentenced Mr. Higgs to death did not hear all of the mitigating information showing he is not ‘the worst of the worst,’ because his attorneys failed to develop and present it fully.”