Montgomery County Del. Dumais named judge, General Assembly turnover continues

A high ranking state lawmaker from Montgomery County has been named a judge, continuing a shuffling of lawmakers in the State House.
Del. Kathleen Dumais, a Democrat, was named to an upcoming vacancy on Montgomery’s Circuit Court by Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday.
Dumais was elected as a state delegate in 2002 and currently serves as vice chair of the House Economic Matters Committee, which handles issues including business regulation. She’s also co-chair of the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics, which investigates wrongdoing by delegates and senators and recommends discipline.
Dumais currently works as an attorney in private practice and earned her law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law.
Her appointment as a judge is the latest in a series of departures since the General Assembly was last in session in the springtime. Since then, several lawmakers have departed, including: Del. Keith Haynes of Baltimore, who retired without giving a reason; Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters of Prince George’s County, appointed to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents; Del. Michael Malone of Anne Arundel County, who also was appointed as a judge; and Del. Erek Barron of Prince George’s County who was appointed U.S. Attorney for Maryland.
Further, Del. Anne Kaiser, a Montgomery County Democrat, said last week that she’s stepping down from chairing the House Ways and Means Committee, though she will remain in her position as a state lawmaker. The Ways and Means Committee considers legislation on topics including gambling and horse racing, taxes and elections.
House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones will need to find replacements for the leadership positions held by Dumais and Kaiser, and also may need a new chairperson for the House Economic Matters Committee. That committee’s chairman, Del. Dereck Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat, has said he plans to run for the soon-to-be open position of state treasurer.
Maryland’s lawmakers plan to hold a special General Assembly session in December to draw new maps for the state’s Congressional districts. Then they’ll be back in Annapolis again in January for their next regular session.