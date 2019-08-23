Maryland DNR names new head of Natural Resources Police

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that Chestertown Police Chief G. Adrian Baker will serve as the newest superintendent of Natural Resources Police.
In a news release, the department wrote that Baker will replace superintendent Col. Robert K. “Ken” Ziegler Jr., who resigned Thursday.
Baker will take over as superintendent Sept. 11, the department wrote, and Ziegler will stay on as superintendent until that day.
The department wrote that Baker is a “Natural Resources Police veteran” with “nearly two decades of command experience.” He has been the Chief of Police in Chestertown in Kent County for the past seven years and worked as the commander of Natural Resources Police’s central region for six years, the department wrote.
"I am very excited to return to the Maryland Natural Resources Police and continue the important work of preserving and protecting our state’s vital natural resources. In conjunction with Governor (Larry) Hogan and Secretary (Jeannie) Haddaway-Riccio, I will ensure that our unique police agency will prioritize conservation enforcement, outstanding public service, and public safety,” Baker said in a statement.
The agency is responsible for enforcing conservation and boating safety laws, as well as overseeing state parks, public lands and waterways, the department wrote.