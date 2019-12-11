Former Mayor Sheila Dixon plans to make an announcement about the mayor’s race on Saturday in West Baltimore.
Dixon, 65, a Democrat, is planning the event for 11 a.m. at the Ruth M. Kirk Recreation and Learning Center in the Franklin Square neighborhood. The gathering, organized by Dixon’s political fundraiser Rachel Rice, is billed as a “Cocoa, Coffee and a Winter Clothing Drive.” A flyer encourages people to “bring new hats, gloves, scarves and socks to donate to Baltimore families in need."
Her campaign team said she will talk at the event about the mayor’s race.
Dixon, who was forced from office in 2010 amid a corruption scandal despite winning praise as mayor for cutting crime and curbing the city’s population loss, has said she is considering joining an increasingly crowded field in the Democratic primary for mayor.
A spokeswoman for Dixon declined Wednesday to talk about her political plans and Dixon herself could not immediately be reached for comment.
The field already includes Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, City Council President Brandon Scott, state Sen. Mary Washington, former state Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith and businessman Rikki Vaughn, who has begun buying billboards across the city. Former T. Rowe Price executive Mary Miller also has told The Baltimore Sun she is considering a run.
In 2016, Dixon narrowly lost a mayoral primary to then-state Sen. Catherine Pugh. Pugh resigned this year as mayor due to her own corruption scandal involving the sale of self-published children’s books. Young, the council president, was elevated to mayor.
In Baltimore, Democrats outnumber Republicans about 10-to-1.