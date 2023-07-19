Maryland treasurer puts pressure on Orioles lease negotiations: ‘There’s something that we’re not being told’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland’s treasurer said Wednesday he’s concerned there’s a holdup in the negotiations to renew the Orioles’ lease of Camden Yards and that the public is being kept in the dark.

Treasurer Dereck Davis said the drawn-out process — in which he does not have a part — between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the team makes him believe “there’s something that we’re not being told.”

“It’s time to start putting timelines out there so we can get this damn thing done,” Davis said. “They owe it to the state, the taxpayers, and this foot dragging has got to stop.”

Davis’ comments came during the regular meeting of the Maryland Board of Public Works, the three-member panel that would have to approve the final contract. He later told reporters he doesn’t want to be forced to vote on a contract last-minute that has something “significant” that could be cause for concern, though he said he had “no idea” what that could be.

During the meeting, he said he believed Gov. Wes Moore, a friend of Orioles chairman John Angelos, is working to get it done.

But he also said he wanted to put pressure on the administration, and he told reporters that Moore’s joint statement last week with the Orioles was “90%” of the reason he decided to speak out. The statement, which came after a missed goal to get the lease done by the All-Star break, did not include any specifics as it said progress was being made and that both sides were “determined to make it happen, and soon.”

Stadium authority chair Craig Thompson declined to comment, referring to last week’s statement.

Moore, sitting next to Davis during the meeting, smirked as the treasurer spoke and then laughed afterward while some of the tension in the room died down. He did not respond to Davis and a spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment.

Although Angelos has repeatedly said the Orioles will not move out of the city, a lease is critical because it formally binds the club to Baltimore. The current lease expires at the end of the year, and a long-term agreement will also unlock hundreds of millions in state money for improvements to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a law permitting the stadium authority to borrow up to $600 million in bonds to upgrade both M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park, for a total of $1.2 billion — provided the teams sign long-term leases. The Ravens signed a lease earlier this year, extending their commitment in Baltimore by 10 years. The Board of Public Works then signed off on $450 million worth of improvements to the football stadium, which will begin to take shape next year and should be completed by 2026.

Davis, who has been critical of the stadium authority’s dealings with the teams, referred to the Ravens’ lease deal in January.

He acknowledged each negotiation is different, and private. But it’s also not a private transaction between two companies, Davis stressed. Taxpayer money is on the table, including the $600 million the state already approved for the ballpark.

“At a certain point, it certainly appears to me that they are at an impasse,” Davis said. “At the very least, let’s put a little sunshine on what’s going on.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Hayes Gardner contributed to this article.