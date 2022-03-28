Democrats’ proposed new congressional district map would shift district of Republican Andy Harris, sources say

House Democrats, responding to a judge’s order, have crafted a new map of Maryland’s eight U.S. House districts that, among other changes, redraws the district of Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s lone Republican congressman, according to sources with knowledge of the boundaries.

The map, being unveiled Monday night, comes three days after a judge said the initial boundaries substantially disadvantaged Republican candidates and voters.

Facing a Wednesday deadline, Democrats hurriedly crafted a map that they said “reflects” the requirements stated by the judge, Lynne A. Battaglia, in an Anne Arundel Circuit Court case brought by GOP lawmakers and voters.

The state was also seriously considering an appeal of Battaglia’s order, said the two sources, who requested anonymity because no final decision had been announced.

The state’s final map, which requires the judge’s approval, could help determine the outcome of one or more of the state’s congressional races.

Under the original, General Assembly-approved district lines, the district of Harris — a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus and Maryland’s only Republican in Congress — would have no longer included Harris’ Cockeysville neighborhood or other conservative-leaning northern Baltimore suburbs to the west of Interstate 95. It would have been extended to pull in portions of Anne Arundel County, where voters are more likely to back Democrats.

But the Democrats’ replacement map would not jump the district across the Bay Bridge into Anne Arundel County, said the sources. That tweak could be welcome news for Harris. The lawmaker, whose 1st Congressional District seat has attracted a few well-funded Democrats in the July 19 primary, is seeking his seventh term after pledging a decade ago that he would serve no more than six terms if elected.

In her 94-page order, Battaglia said she agreed with expert witness testimony that Republican voters and candidates would be “substantially adversely impacted by the 2021 plan.”

The Democrats’ replacement map was to be introduced in the Senate on Monday night, and discussed during a joint hearing on Tuesday morning of designated House and Senate members.

On Wednesday, House Republicans unsuccessfully asked the General Assembly to instead use a map drawn last year by an independent commission.

Last year, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appointed the panel of Republicans, Democrats and independents to draw an alternate set of proposed electoral maps, which the governor submitted to the legislature.

The Democratic-controlled legislature rejected that map, and it was not used Wednesday by Democratic leaders.

Email messages to Harris’ congressional office and campaign Monday afternoon were not immediately answered.