Maryland Democrats will elect a new party chair on Dec. 7 to replace Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who vacated the seat to run for her late husband’s seat in Congress.
Rockeymoore Cummings said she resigned Monday as chairwoman of the state Democratic Party to avoid any appearance of favoritism as she campaigns for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of the city of Baltimore and the counties of Baltimore and Howard.
State Sen. Cory V. McCray, the party’s vice chairman, is now interim chairman. McCray said Thursday he is not currently interested in running for the permanent post.
Robbie Leonard, currently the party secretary, said he’s weighing whether to run. He previously was chairman of the party in Baltimore County.
“I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work. I’ve been there in the trenches,” said Leonard, who works as a lawyer.
Leonard said he would like to energize the party to focus on small-donor, grassroots supporters as several of the top Democratic presidential candidates have, such as U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Leonard said he hopes multiple people get into the race for party chairman.
“We can’t be told who the next chair is going to be,” he said. “It would be great if we have a real campaign with multiple candidates.”