Fifty delegates call on Maryland Board of Public Works to pay $12 million to wrongly incarcerated men

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and 49 other delegates are urging the Board of Public Works to compensate five wrongly incarcerated men who collectively spent more than 100 years behind bars.
In a letter sent Tuesday to Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, Jones and her colleagues wrote that they “respectfully request that the Board of Public Works promptly resolve the pending petitions for compensation filed by individuals wrongly incarcerated in Maryland.”
“Five petitioners — Jerome Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Walter Lomax, Clarence Shipley and Hubert James Williams — spent a combined 120 years in Maryland prisons for crimes they did not commit,” the letter states. “Maryland judges and prosecutors have deemed these men as actually innocent, and in accordance with state law, each petitioned the Board of Public Works for compensation.”
Lawyers representing the men have asked the state’s spending panel to award $100,000 to each man for each year he spent behind bars. That would total about $12 million.
“Each exoneree suffered while incarcerated and faces serious obstacles in returning to society," the letter states. "Mr. Williams, the first to file his petition (in January 2018) after his innocence was confirmed by the Baltimore County Circuit Court and state’s attorney, has been homeless for large stretches of time since his release.”
Williams, 67, has experienced homelessness in stretches since November 2009, when a Baltimore County judge concluded he had nothing to do with a barroom robbery in Essex in 1997. Williams spent nearly 12 years in prison before a county detective took a second look at the crime and determined that police had arrested the wrong man. On the day the judge set him free, Williams walked out of the Towson courthouse with only the $4 a police officer gave him for a bus ride home.
The letter was signed by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.
Representatives for Hogan, a Republican, and Franchot and Kopp, both Democrats, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hogan, Franchot and Kopp make up the Board of Public Works, which authorizes state contracts and spending.
Three other men — Shipley, 47, Jerome Johnson, 51, and Lamar Johnson, 36 — were each convicted of murder and spent 27, 30 and 13 years in prison, respectively, before they were exonerated. The fifth man, Lomax, served 38 years on a murder conviction before a judge released him in 2006. His conviction was vacated in 2014. He, like the others, is still waiting for Maryland’s spending panel to act on his request for compensation.
Del. Shelly Hettleman, a Baltimore County Democrat who drafted the letter and encouraged her fellow delegates to sign it, said she doesn’t want the board wait another day before compensating the men for their years behind bars.
“They lost so much time with their lives. The state made a huge mistake and needs to compensate them for that mistake,” Hettleman said. “It’s really a travesty to wait a day or even an hour longer.”