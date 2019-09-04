Fifty delegates call on Maryland Board of Public Works to pay $12 million to wrongly incarcerated men

Williams, 67, has experienced homelessness in stretches since November 2009, when a Baltimore County judge concluded he had nothing to do with a barroom robbery in Essex in 1997. Williams spent nearly 12 years in prison before a county detective took a second look at the crime and determined that police had arrested the wrong man. On the day the judge set him free, Williams walked out of the Towson courthouse with only the $4 a police officer gave him for a bus ride home.