Baltimore County Democrats have to fill two House of Delegates vacancies. Get your applications ready.

Baltimore County Democrats are inviting candidates to apply to fill two vacancies in the House of Delegates.
Del. Eric Bromwell, who represents District 8 in the northeastern part of the county, and Del. Stephen Lafferty, who represents District 42A in Towson, are resigning from the legislature to take positions with County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.'s administration.
Once their resignations are official — which is expected to happen on Friday — the Baltimore County Democratic State Central Committee will begin accepting applications for both positions, according to an announcement from the committee. Applications will be accepted until the close of business on Sept. 20.
An applicant must be a registered Democrat who has lived in the state for one year and in the district for at least six months.
Applicants should send a resume and a letter of interest detailing their “professional, civic and political experience” to the central committee at info@BaltimoreCountyDems.com or to P.O. Box 19092, Towson, MD 21284.
The county central committee members from District 8 and District 42A will first review the applications and interview candidates, making a recommendation to the full committee. The interviews, which have not yet been scheduled, will be open to the public.
The full central committee plans to vote on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the party headquarters, 301 Allegheny Ave. in Towson.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, ultimately will make the appointments to the House of Delegates. He could reject nominees, but he is required to appoint individuals who have been recommended by the central committee.
The names of applicants will be posted online at BaltimoreCountyDems.com.
So far four people publicly have announced their candidacy for Lafferty’s seat: education and community activist Cathi Forbes, health and disability-rights activist Cheryl Gottleib, community activist Jessica Klaitman and Henry Callegary, president of the county’s Young Democrats club.
For Bromwell’s seat, Carl Jackson, who narrowly missed out winning a delegate seat in the district last year, has announced his candidacy.