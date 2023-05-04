Democratic U.S. Rep. David Trone becomes third 2024 contender for seat of retiring Sen. Ben Cardin

U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Frederick County and Western Maryland, will become the third Democrat to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Ben Cardin after next year.

Trone, 67, the wealthy co-founder of the Total Wine & More retailer who is in his third term in Congress, plans to declare for the race on Thursday with a news release and video.

“It’s really about the people and the issues,” he said in an interview. “I feel like we can make a big difference from the Senate, more so than the House.”

Trone has emphasized criminal justice reform, combating fentanyl overdoses and improving access to mental health care during his congressional tenure.

He was first elected in 2018 after spending more than $15 million on his campaign. His later bids for office — including his 2022 victory over Republican state Del. Neil Parrott — were also almost entirely funded with the millions of dollars he has lent his election efforts.

He said his financial resources, which give him a campaign advantage over political rivals, allow him to be independent from special interests.

“The fact that you’re willing to put up your own resources, people really respect that,” he said. “That lets me make my own decisions.”

The 6th Congressional District stretches from Montgomery County — where Trone lives — to Western Maryland.

Since he would not be permitted to run for two federal offices simultaneously, he would surrender the 6th District once he filed for the Senate race. That would create an open seat in the 6th, one of the most competitive districts in the state.

The 6th District boundaries were changed by the General Assembly as part of redistricting in 2022. Under redistricting, congressional maps are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population shifts. The new map subtracted a portion of Democrat-dominated Montgomery County — Trone’s base — while adding voters in Frederick County, where voter registration is more evenly split between the major parties.

The term of Cardin, 79, ends in January 2025.

Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando and activist Jerome Segal, both of Montgomery County, already have announced their intention to seek Cardin’s seat.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is expected to announce her candidacy soon. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County also are considering entering the race, according to aides. All are Democrats.

Former two-term Gov. Larry Hogan said he is not pursuing the seat, although he has not issued a flat “no.”

Trone said his political career was influenced by the fentanyl overdose death of a 24-year-old nephew a few years before he was first elected.

“Opioids and substance use disorders are crushing families and communities,” he said in a release prepared for his campaign announcement Thursday. “A mental health crisis, especially among our children, has left too many who need help struggling to find it. And it’s getting harder and harder to pay the bills on an honest day’s work.”