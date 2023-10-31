Republican Dan Cox, who was soundly defeated in 2022 governor’s race, to seek US House seat

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former state Del. Dan Cox, a Republican who was overwhelmed by Democrat Wes Moore in the 2022 gubernatorial election and lost a U.S. House bid in 2016, said he will seek the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. David Trone in the 6th Congressional District.

Cox, 49, a supporter of Republican former President Donald Trump, is joining a large field of candidates in the sprawling district, which extends from Montgomery County through Frederick County and into Western Maryland.

Advertisement

In a Facebook video message, the Frederick County attorney praised Trump, criticized Democratic President Joe Biden, and cited issues involving the national debt, fentanyl and the southern border.

“At this moment hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world are illegally crossing our southern border, entering our neighborhoods unchecked and disregarding our laws,” Cox said.

Advertisement

The primary is on May 14.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Moore, who is in his first term in Annapolis, accumulated more than 64% of the vote in 2022, doubling Cox’s total. In 2016, Cox lost a U.S. House election to Montgomery County Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin.

In July, Cox posted on X, formerly Twitter, shooting down reports that he had filed to run for the 6th District seat.

“I have not filed,” Cox posted. “We’ve reported this matter to the FEC for fraud.”

The mystery arose when someone purporting to be Cox filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

The 6th District seat won’t have an incumbent on the ballot because Trone is seeking the U.S. Senate seat of the retiring Ben Cardin.

[ 2024 U.S. Senate race in Maryland: Who’s in, who’s out ]

Among the other GOP candidates is state Del. Neil Parrott, who narrowly lost to Trone in 2022.

The Democratic candidates include attorney April McClain Delaney, who is married to former 6th District Rep. John Delaney; and state Dels. Lesley Lopez and Joe Vogel, both of Montgomery County.