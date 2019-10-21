Nancy D’Alesandro, the iron-willed matriarch, was a traditional Italian wife from the old country who ran the legal and political office of her husband from their Albemarle Street home. She had six children, and was pregnant for every one of her husband’s campaigns, but she didn’t let that stop her from organizing women in the neighborhood to write letters and make flyers, or hosting ravioli and lasagna parties. She died in 1995.