Trump calls Baltimore ‘disgusting ... rodent infested mess,’ rips Rep. Elijah Cummings over border criticism

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to demand an investigation into Maryland’s 7th congressional district in a series of tweets criticizing U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Trump’s tweets appear to be related to a congressional hearing on July 18 over conditions at facilities holding children suspected of crossing the border illegally. Cummings during the hearing lashed out at Kevin McAleenan, head of the Department of Homeland Security, for what he described as conditions in which children were left to defecate on themselves and did not have access to a shower.
The president on Saturday fired insults at Cummings and his district, which includes much of Baltimore, but reaches into Baltimore and Howard counties as well.
“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump tweeted.
Cummings did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday morning.
Calling the district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” Trump tweeted Cumming should spend more time in Baltimore to “help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”
Trump also questioned the amount of money being sent to the Maryland’s 7th district “when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.” Questioning where “all this money is going,” and “how much is stolen,” he demanded an investigation into “this corrupt mess immediately!”
The White House on Saturday morning didn’t immediately respond to requests for clarity on Trump’s accusations against Maryland’s 7th district.
Cummings says he has only had a single one-one-one meeting with Trump — and it was awkward.
The two met in 2017 to discuss rising prescription drug prices. As he emerged from the meeting, Cummings said Trump was well versed in that issue. But he also said he told the president that the language he uses to describe African-Americans has been "hurtful" and "insulting."
Cummings also disputed Trump’s statement to The New York Times that Cummings told him he would “go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country.”
Cummings said at the time that the conversation went differently.
“During my meeting with the president and on several occasions since then, I have said repeatedly that he could be a great president if — if — he takes steps to truly represent all Americans rather than continuing on the divisive and harmful path he is currently on,” Cummings said.
Cummings, in a recent interview with The Baltimore Sun, was asked if he has a hard time keeping himself composed in tense moments with members of the Trump administration.
“I try to set an example for all of my (committee) members,” he said. “I’ve discovered that it’s very hard to get anything done if you don’t have civility.”
Cummings said the time he spends in his district keeps him centered.
“I live a very simple life,” he said. “I love jazz, so I’ll go to a club and listen to some jazz. And my church is the center of my life.” He attends New Psalmist Baptist Church.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.