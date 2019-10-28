Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce Monday a special primary election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore.
Hogan, a Republican, had 10 days from the Democratic congressman’s death on Oct. 17 to issue a proclamation setting the dates of special primary and general elections to replace Cummings. His spokesman, Mike Ricci, said Friday after Cummings’ funeral that the governor would act Monday.
Under Maryland law, a special primary election shall be held on a Tuesday that is at least 65 days after the proclamation was issued and a special general election shall be held on a Tuesday that is at least 65 days after the primary. If Hogan moves as quickly as the law allows, a new representative could be seated in February, but would have to stand again for election in Maryland’s regular April 28 primary to stay in office next year.
The 7th District’s boundaries encompass parts of the city of Baltimore and wide swaths of Howard and Baltimore counties.
Members of Congress must be 25 years old and residents of the state they wish to represent. They are not required to live in the district.
Cummings, who had cancer, won the seat in 1996 after a primary with 27 candidates in which he received 37% of the vote. After his first election, he never faced a strong opponent and won all of his elections by lopsided margins. In 2018, he won re-election with 76% of the vote.
In 2017, Cummings’ wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, announced she would see the Democratic nomination for governor to challenge Hogan the next year. She dropped out in early 2018 when her husband was hospitalized in the latest in a string of health setbacks. Rockeymoore Cummings — who was elected chairwoman of the state Democratic Party in December 2018 — has not said whether she will run for her husband’s seat.
An open congressional seat in the Baltimore area is rare, and many Democrats have been weighing whether to run. The region’s other representatives, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes, are Democrats who have been in office since 2003 and 2007, respectively.
Republican Liz Matory has announced that she intends to run for the 7th District seat. She tried unsuccessfully last year to unseat Ruppersberger in the 2nd District.