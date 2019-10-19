“There will be a lot of pressure on Dr. Rockeymoore to consider it from folks in Baltimore not wanting to give up that seat to someone from the suburbs,” Kasiunas said. “I would hope there would be some deference to her. It’s not like she’s a novice at this. Not only is she is the head of the Maryland Democratic Party, she has experience with public policy. If she decides she wants to run, she could have an advantage.”