U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat known for his devotion to civil rights and for his passionate speeches, died Thursday from complications of longstanding health problems. Here’s what notable figures are saying to commemorate him.
Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young: With the passing of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, the City of Baltimore, our country, and people throughout the world have lost a powerful voice and one of the strongest and most gifted crusaders for social justice. Rep. Cummings, the son of sharecroppers whose ancestors were slaves, wasn’t afraid to use his considerable intellect, booming voice, and poetic oratory to speak out against brutal dictators bent on oppression, unscrupulous business executives who took advantage of unsuspecting customers, or even a U.S. President. He was, put simply, a man of God who never forgot his duty to fight for the rights and dignity of the marginalized and often forgotten.
Brooke Lierman, Maryland State Delegate for District 46 covering Baltimore City: It is a particularly dark morning in Baltimore today. I am heartbroken about the death of our leader Elijah Cummings. He was the voice of moral clarity for our City & nation. My heart is with his wife, family & staff. He was everything a public servant should be. Rest In Peace.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon M. Scott: Today Baltimore has lost its Congressman and our country has lost a true American hero ... I am a better person and undoubtedly a better public servant because of Congressman Cummings. I will miss hearing “Brandon, I need to see you.” He imparted invaluable lessons during our meetings. He was never satisfied with good enough and constantly sought solutions to our City’s most persistent problems. He cared deeply about Baltimore and everyone in it.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida: My condolences to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland who went to be with the Lord early this morning at 68 years of age. May God grant his family strength & peace in these difficult moments & his soul eternal rest.
Former Baltimore Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke: I feel as though I lost a member of my family. We were that close. He cared about people and making life better for others.
Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk, who represents Catonsvillle — part of Cummings congressional district: Rest In Peace Congressman Cummings. Thank you for your steadfast dedication to public service and especially your efforts to lower prescription drug prices including insulin. Thoughts and prayers to your family, staff and constituents.
Archdiocese of Baltimore: Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of Rep. Cummings, who generously shared his God-given gifts and talents w/the people of his beloved city, state and nation for so many years.We give thanks for his dedicated service and pray for the repose of his soul.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris: We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it.
Leana Wen, former former president of Planned Parenthood and Baltimore City Health Commissioner: Mourning Rep. Elijah Cummings, my hero. I named my son after him because I want Eli to grow up to be a tireless fighter with a big heart and love and compassion for all. In @RepCummings’s honor, may we lives loves of purpose. Strive not only for common ground, but higher ground.
Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: When our nation can ill-afford to lose such a kind, principled leader one of my dearest friends and mentors has left us. My heart is broken, as I weep personally and for his family and community. Elijah Cummings’ unmatched integrity and leadership leaves a remarkable legacy.
Terri Hill, Maryland State Delegate for District 12A covering Howard and Baltimore counties: I am shocked and frankly, devastated by the news of Congressman Elijah Cummings’ passing. He was a giant of a man, a civil rights leader, history maker and humanitarian. But, more importantly, he was my mentor, cheerleader and friend. My condolences go out to Maya, his children and family. Congressman, you ran well and finished your race. You are loved and will be terribly missed.
Michael Steele, former RNC chairman and Maryland lieutenant governor: My heart is saddened at the loss of a colleague and friend. Elijah cared deeply about public service and the importance of “representing your people”. Rest In Peace good and faithful servant.
Rep. Joe Kennedy III, from Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District: Elijah Cummings refused to be told what he could become or where his dreams might end. He refused to accept injustice in his community or inequality in his country. His towering presence will be missed but his legacy will live on with us all.
New York Attorney General Letitia James: Our country has lost a giant. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a true leader in our fight for a more fair and just society. A civil rights activist, a dedicated public servant, and a powerful force for good - he left his mark on our communities. Rest in power, my friend.
