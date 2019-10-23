Before being honored by lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and before thousands pack New Psalmist Baptist Church for his funeral on Friday, the late U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings wanted the people of Baltimore to have a chance to bid him farewell.
The congressman, who had cancer and died last week at age 68, is getting his wish Wednesday. He will lie in state at Morgan State University, where he proudly served on the Board of Regents for 19 years.
Cummings’ body arrived at the university’s Murphy Fine Arts Center just before 8:30 a.m., escorted by a color guard, and the viewing will be open to the public until 5 p.m.
The all-day viewing will be followed by a community-wide celebration from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., featuring a performance by the Morgan State Choir and speeches by political and civic colleagues, including former U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski, House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and other members of the General Assembly and the presidents of Morgan State University and Johns Hopkins University.
The Murphy Fine Arts Center is located at 2201 Argonne Drive.
Cummings spoke fondly of Morgan State when he delivered the university’s commencement address four months before his death.
“I am so proud to be associated with Morgan State University," he said. "It is one of the proudest things I do, sitting on this board.”
In the address, delivered with a mix of his usual serious, booming preacher’s delivery and some light humor, he urged graduates to use the education they had received to stand up for the country in tumultuous times.
“We are at a crossroads,” Cummings said. “At 68, I have now lived longer than I will live. Your lives are in front of you — and so I beg you to go out and stand up for this democracy.”
On Thursday, the late congressman will be taken to Washington, where he will be honored in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.
An arrival ceremony at 11 a.m. will feature a wreath-laying, music from the Morgan State Choir and speeches by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and representatives Karen Bass of California, Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri.
The ceremony in the hall, which is south of the Capitol rotunda, will be limited to members of Congress and Cummings’ relatives. But the public will be allowed in afterward to pay respects from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., via the Capitol Visitor Center.
His funeral is planned Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, his longtime parish in Northwest Baltimore.
Another public viewing will be held at the church Friday at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. New Psalmist is located at 6020 Marian Drive.