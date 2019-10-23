U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings continued to sign subpoenas and letters to the Trump administration in the days before his death Thursday while in hospice care. In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, the House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman makes closing remarks after testimony from Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)