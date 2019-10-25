The funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held today at his longtime Baltimore church, where he will be honored by family, members of the community and former presidents.
The Baltimore Democrat, who had cancer, died Oct. 17.
Cummings was heavily involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. He continued to sign subpoenas and letters to the Trump administration in the days before his death.
The son of sharecroppers, he was first elected to Congress in 1996 after 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates. Cummings was devoted to Baltimore and civil rights. He fought to lower prescription drug prices and for criminal justice reform.
Cummings was fond of saying that he could almost always be found at the early service of New Psalmist Baptist Church, usually in the front row.
Two former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, are expected at the funeral service. Also among those speaking, according to Cummings’ aides, will be Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former president’s wife and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee; U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; and former NAACP leader and Maryland congressman Kweisi Mfume. All are Democrats.
A number of Cummings’ family members and others, including University of Maryland law professor Larry Gibson — a mentor of the congressman — will also address the service at New Psalmist Baptist Church.
Since his second term ended in January 2017, Obama has mostly stayed out of the daily political fray, working on his foundation, traveling and occasionally making speeches. Obama tweeted on Oct. 17 that he and his wife, Michelle, were “heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings.”
In 2007, Cummings was an early endorser of Obama’s first presidential bid even as many members of Congress backed Hillary Clinton.