An ‘interesting comparison’: Elijah Cummings’ district and Mick Mulvaney’s former district, side-by-side

In U.S. Rep. Elijah Cumming’s first major speech since Republican President Donald Trump’s dayslong series of tweets disparaging his congressional district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," the Baltimore Democrat called on reporters to check out the former South Carolina district of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
Cummings said Wednesday that looking at Maryland’s 7th District, which includes much of Baltimore, versus South Carolina’s 5th District, which Mulvaney represented in the House from 2011 to 2017, would make for an “interesting comparison.” Among his other tweets, Trump said, “Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category.”
People have accused Trump of racism in his attacks on Cummings’ majority-black district, but Mulvaney has defended the president and insisted his boss was not making racist comments.
Compared with Cummings’ district, Mulvaney’s former district, which is 66% white, has a lower per-capita income and lower college education rate. The poverty and unemployment rates in the two places are roughly the same, with both slightly above the national average.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker contributed to this article.