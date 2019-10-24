“It’s not unusual for me to talk to the speaker [Nancy Pelosi] four or five times a week. I think — I don’t know — that I’m in her inner circle. That means a lot to me,” Cummings said. “And when I think about where I came from — the little guy sitting in special ed, being beaten up trying to integrate a pool? I mean, I’m pinching myself. It does not go to my head. I feel humbled by it.”