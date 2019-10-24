A choir sang from the balcony and light streamed in from a skylight as U.S. House and Senate leaders of both parties paused at the Capitol to honor the late Baltimore congressman and civil rights advocate Elijah Cummings, a sharecroppers’ son who said he was shaped by his humble roots.
“Elijah Cummings never forgot where he came from and never lost sight of where he wanted his country to go,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in ornate Statuary Hall, where the congressman was lying in state. “His authority came not from the office he held nor from the timbre of his voice. It came from the moral force of his life.”
As the ceremony began, attendees — including current and former members of Congress, family members and guests — stood silently waiting for the casket to arrive.
An honor guard carried the American flag-draped casket down an aisle at the center of the chamber, a two-story room in the shape of an amphitheater where the House convened from 1807 to 1857. It is surrounded by statues of historical figures donated by states, including one of Maryland’s John Hanson, a delegate to the Continental Congress.
Statuary Hall is south of the Capitol rotunda, where U.S. presidents and others — most recently U.S. Sen. John McCain last year — have been honored after death.
The Morgan State University Choir sang from a balcony above the hall.
Cummings, 68, who had cancer, died Oct. 17 while in hospice care.
Known for his devotion to Baltimore and to civil rights, the congressman chaired the Oversight and Reform Committee, one of three House panels leading the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Cummings, in an interview several months ago with the Baltimore Sun, said he never took for granted his rise to the halls of power and still sometimes still thought of himself as a young boy in special education class in Baltimore.
As a child, Cummings struggled in elementary school and was assigned to special education courses. In the summer of 1962, he said white mobs taunted and threw rocks and bottles at Cummings and other African American kids seeking to integrate the Riverside Park pool in South Baltimore.
“It’s not unusual for me to talk to the speaker [Nancy Pelosi] four or five times a week. I think — I don’t know — that I’m in her inner circle. That means a lot to me,” Cummings said. “And when I think about where I came from — the little guy sitting in special ed, being beaten up trying to integrate a pool? I mean, I’m pinching myself. It does not go to my head. I feel humbled by it.”
Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are to speak at funeral services for Cummings on Friday at his longtime church in Baltimore.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, sharply criticized Cummings and Baltimore over the summer, although he called him a “highly respected political leader” after the congressman died.
Latest Politics
Cummings was one of seven children of Robert Cummings Sr. and Ruth Elma Cummings, who were sharecroppers on land where their ancestors were enslaved. The couple moved to Baltimore in the late 1940s from South Carolina.