Maryland Gov. Hogan names Diane Croghan deputy chief of staff

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan named Diane Croghan as a deputy chief of staff on Tuesday.
“Diane is an invaluable asset to our administration, and her wealth of experience in both the executive and legislative branches will benefit all Marylanders as she takes on some of our top priorities,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement.
Croghan will fill a position overseeing labor, housing, education, human services and health initiatives for the governor. She replaces Tiffany Robinson, who has been promoted to state secretary of labor.
Croghan has most recently worked as chief of staff at the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
Before that, she was chief of staff for former Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and managed his successful campaign for county executive in 2014. Schuh is now chief of the state’s opioid command center after losing his re-election bid against current County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Croghan also has experience working in the General Assembly, including a stint as chief of staff for the House of Delegates Republican Caucus.