Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox pulls out of ‘Unite the Right’ event sharing same name as anti-Semitic Charlottesville rally

Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox on Monday canceled an upcoming appearance and denounced a Republican event called “Unite the Right” — the same name as the white supremacist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The election season event in Anne Arundel County was organized by former Baltimore congressional candidate Kim Klacik, whose political action committee also stands to benefit from funds raised at the rally, according to an invitation online.

Cox’s campaign said in a statement Monday afternoon that it was unaware of the event’s title.

“We will not be associated with anything that is reminiscent, accidental or otherwise, of the unspeakable tragedy that took place in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017,” the statement read. “Anything less is unacceptable. Dan Cox and his campaign remains committed to the empowerment, safety and freedom of all Marylanders.”

The denouncement, which came after news of the event was first published, was a forceful rejection for a candidate who has, at times, embraced conspiracy theories such as his continued support for false claims that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election only because of widespread election fraud.

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said he appreciated “the quick response of Del. Cox and his campaign to dissociate themselves from an event named ‘Unite the Right.’”

The phrase, Libit said, has become inextricably tied the anti-Semitic events in Charlottesville, when members of far-right groups protested the proposed removal of a Robert E. Lee statue and chanted statements such as “Jews will not replace us.” A clash with those opposing the protest led to the death of Heather Heyer when a man drove his car into the counterprotesters.

“To name a rally like that evokes those horrific events. Naming a rally, ‘Unite the Right,’ feels like a dog whistle to call out anti-Semitic white nationalists to an event,” Libit said.

Dawn Pulliam, one of the hosts for the upcoming event, said she did not remember any of the organizers talking about the connection to the Charlottesville rally while they were discussing name options.

“I didn’t realize that name was associated with Charlottesville,” said Pulliam, who lost a Republican primary for a seat on the Anne Arundel County Council earlier this year. “To me it was the perfect title. Our party is divided right now.”

The intention was not to make the connection, and they are looking into potentially changing the name, she said Monday afternoon.

“We actually were looking at ‘Maryland United’ or that one [’Unite the Right’] and Kim went with that title,” Pulliam said. “When she called us the intent was to bring the community together.”

Klacik, in a tweet, indicated the name will not change.

“The ‘Unite the Right’ rally on Oct 22 is happening! Simply laughable ‘journalists’ are trying to make a big deal about the name. I’m bringing the GOP in MD together. As a BLACK woman, it’s a shame white liberals are trying to suppress my voice,” Klacik wrote.

Libit said if the event in Maryland continues using that name, he believes it will be the first rally with that name in any part of the country since Charlottesville.

The invitation online Monday evening still included an image of a poster with the “Unite the Right” in all capital letters. It featured a photo of James Taylor, a musician and former contestant on “The Bachelorette” who will perform, and an image of Klacik. The Oct. 22 event at Mother’s Peninsula Grill in Arnold also had the subtitle, “1776 We’re United,” and would benefit Red Renaissance Inc., Klacik’s political action committee, according to the invite.

Klacik, who lost her 2020 congressional race to Democratic U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume by 43 percentage points, hosts a daily radio show on WBAL.