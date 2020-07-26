Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, 67, dies after monthslong battle with cancer

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver died Sunday after battling cancer for months, his family said in a Facebook post. He was 67.
The post said Culver was surrounded by loved ones when he died “peacefully in his sleep.” Family said the Republican was known for his spirit and tenacity, and that he fought a “courageous battle” with cancer.
Culver was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, in February, according to Delmarva Now.
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet Sunday that he is “deeply saddened” by Culver’s death. He asked others to join him and first lady Yumi Hogan in keeping Culver’s families in their prayers.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, a Democrat, described Culver in a statement Sunday as a “public servant” and lifelong businessman who “brought a thoughtful perspective and leadership to his role as County Executive.”
A lifelong Wicomico County resident, Culver was elected as county executive in 2014. He joined the county council in 2010 in an at-large seat.
Culver was raised on a family farm in Salisbury, and, according to his online biography, attended Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, earning his associate degree in pre-law. He transferred to Salisbury University to pursue a major in economics and a minor in business administration.
The county executive started his career in real estate sales, and then transitioned into owning a construction and land development business that created four subdivisions throughout the county and more than 150 homes, the biography said.
“Through the years, Mr. Culver’s career has evolved into being an entrepreneur, having started and sold several businesses which created jobs for many citizens of Wicomico County,” the bio said. “Most recently, he owned a Salisbury restaurant.”