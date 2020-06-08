Del. Nick Mosby keeps sizable lead in Democratic primary for Baltimore City Council president

State Del. Nick Mosby maintained a sizable lead in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City Council president as more ballots were counted Sunday.
The state elections board published new returns Sunday night. Mosby had nearly 41% of the vote — ahead of the nearest competitor, Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, by more than 15,300 votes.
Mosby, of West Baltimore, is a former city councilman and ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor in 2016. He is married to city State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, also a Democrat.
Former Councilman Carl Stokes and four other less prominent Democrats also sought the nomination for the citywide post.
On Sunday night, the returns showed Sneed with nearly 29% of the vote and Stokes with roughly 22%.
Results have been delayed as ballots are counted in the state’s first mostly mail-in election.
The winner in the primary will face the only Republican running, Jovani Patterson, in November. Registered Democrats outnumber Republican voters by nearly 10 to 1 in Baltimore.