Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker visits picket line at GM plant in White Marsh

General Motors shut down the plant in May, displacing nearly 300 workers and bringing an end to its seven decades of manufacturing in the Baltimore area. Workers there built heavy-duty truck transmissions — the sorts used in the popular Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra — as well as electric motors. The electric-motors operation was built in 2012 after the U.S. Department of Energy gave GM $105 million, Baltimore County gave $6 million, and the state doled out $4.5 million for the White Marsh plant.