Maryland primary date unchanged, but Gov. Hogan says state is working on ‘contingencies’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is “working on contingencies” for the April 28 primary as other states postpone or offer mail-only voting for their upcoming elections due to the new coronavirus.
During a news conference Monday in Annapolis, Hogan was asked about the primary after he announced a decision to close bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms across the state.
The governor said he was “actively taking a look” at the issue, but chose to focus on restricting public gatherings Monday due to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday coming up on Tuesday.
“We’ll try to maybe tackle that one tomorrow,” Hogan said of the primary. “But we are working on contingencies and getting input about what we have to do about the April primary.”
On Saturday, Georgia became the second state to postpone its presidential primary, moving it from March 24 to May 19, the same date as its previously scheduled primary for state and local offices. On Friday, Louisiana officials were the first to postpone their upcoming primary, originally slated for April 4. It is now scheduled for June 20. The Wyoming Democratic Party has suspended in-person participation in its April 4 caucus; people can vote by mail or drop off a ballot.
Primaries are still scheduled Tuesday in four other states: Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
Officials in Maryland have not confirmed whether a postponement of the state’s primary is on the table, but there have been talks about a mail-only election. The directors of local election boards across Maryland delivered a letter Thursday to the state Board of Elections, urging its officials to move to mail-only voting.
“We are concerned about the potential for exposure of our election judges and voters to coronavirus at polling places on Election Day or at vote centers during early voting,” the group wrote. Given federal health officials’ guidance for people to avoid close contact, the directors “request instead that all voters be mailed an absentee ballot for this election."
Baltimore elections board director Armstead Jones said the step needed to be taken by Monday for there to be enough time to make it work. The city scheduled to hold an important primary on April 28, with nominations for the offices of mayor, City Council president, city comptroller and City Council members at stake.
April 28 is also the date for a special general election in the 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
Hogan has declared a “state of emergency” in Maryland due to the coronavirus. With that in place, state law allows the governor to issue a special proclamation to specify alternate voting locations, specify alternate voting systems or even postpone elections.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.