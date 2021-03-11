Baltimore Mayor Scott: Too early to reopen city at Maryland Gov. Hogan’s pace for easing COVID restrictions

It is too soon to reopen Baltimore at the pace recommended by Gov. Larry Hogan’s new statewide rules and the city has the authority to enact further restrictions, Mayor Brandon Scott’s office said Thursday.
Hogan, a Republican, announced Tuesday that he would ease many of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, including lifting capacity limits at restaurants and opening up large indoor and outdoor venues to 50% capacity. However, the state’s mask mandate will remain in effect when the new rules go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
Currently, statewide orders limit bars and restaurants to no more than 50% capacity, both indoors and outdoors.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Scott’s spokeswoman Stefanie Mavronis said: “The numbers and public health indicators clearly do not warrant a reopening at the governor’s pace at this time.”
“The mayor remains confident in Baltimore’s authority to maintain the common sense, local public health mandates currently in place as we continue to navigate this pandemic,” she added.
It is the mayor’s intent to keep the city’s current restrictions in place as much as legally possible, Mavronis said.
Baltimore currently restricts indoor dining to 25% of capacity and outdoor dining to 50% of capacity. The city’s religious institutions, retail, indoor recreation and gyms are restricted to 25% of capacity under existing rules.
While Scott and Maryland county leaders previously had the power to enact more stringent restrictions, it wasn’t clear after Hogan’s decision Tuesday what would happen to local orders based on previous state orders. Hogan declared they would be null and void Friday, although he maintained that localities could still impose tougher restrictions using other methods.
Keeping restrictions will require the city to enact its local emergency powers, Mavronis said.
Ultimately, Baltimore’s neighboring counties of Anne Arundel and Baltimore agreed to follow Hogan’s lead in lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants and letting large venues operate at up to 50% capacity. Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties have also announced they will ease restrictions this week.