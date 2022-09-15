Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to headline Maryland Republican fundraiser

Former adviser to President Donald Trump and conservative pundit Kellyanne Conway will headline an annual fundraising event for the Maryland Republican Party next week, the party announced Thursday.

She will replace South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, as keynote speaker because Noem recently underwent back surgery.

Advertisement

Conway has remained an active player in Republican politics since leaving the White House and recently released a memoir, “Here’s the Deal.” All fundraiser attendees at the Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park will get a copy of the book, according to an email for the event. It shows tickets range from $200 to $1,000 for a private reception with Conway. The top sponsorship level is $25,000, according to an event flyer.

Dubbed the “Red, White and Blue Dinner,” the event featured former Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year.

Advertisement

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway taped her speech for the 2020 Republican National Convention at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The fundraiser this year comes as the state party attempts to rally behind gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox in his bid to succeed popular two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Cox has aligned himself strongly with Trump, who lost by wide margins in Maryland in 2020. Hogan, meanwhile, has refused to support Cox and called him a “conspiracy-theory-believing QAnon whack-job” for appearing at QAnon-themed events and supporting Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.