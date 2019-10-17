Maryland awoke Thursday to learn that U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings had died from complications of longstanding health problems.
Some flooded social media with an outpouring of condolences for Cummings’ family and warm memories of the fiery Democratic congressman.
But others wondered what happens when a seated member of U.S. Congress dies in the middle of his or her term?
Here’s what you need to know:
What happens to the seat?
When a Maryland congressional seat becomes vacant, Gov. Larry Hogan has 10 days to issue a proclamation stating a special primary election and a special general election will be held to fill the vacancy, according to the law.
The special primary election shall be held on a Tuesday that is at least 65 days after the proclamation was issued and the special general election shall be held on a Tuesday that is at least 65 days after the primary.
Flag lowered
Federal law dictates that United States flags be lowered to half-staff on the day of death and the following day for a member of Congress.