Hill could see a path to victory if the numerous Baltimore-centric candidates in the race divide the city’s share of the votes, Coale said, but she would need to run the table in Howard. That will be difficult, given that other candidates have campaigned heavily there, he said. Democrat Kweisi Mfume represented the 7th District when he served in Congress from 1987 to 1996, and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Cummings’ widow, spent time in Howard when she was state party chairwoman, Coale said.