Baltimore Comptroller Pratt repeatedly voted to approve spending for groups on ‘abstentions list,’ report finds

Baltimore Comptroller Joan Pratt voted 30 times in three years to approve city spending on organizations with which she appeared to have a connection, a review from the Office of the Inspector General found.
Pratt, a member of the city’s powerful spending board, maintained an evolving “abstentions list," noting companies and organizations with which she is affiliated. Each of the board’s five members have had such a list and used it to refrain from voting on items for which they may have a conflict of interest.
But Inspector General Isabel Cumming’s report Thursday found more than two dozen instances where Pratt did not abstain between December 2016 and October 2019. The report also highlighted a pattern in the comptroller’s office of adding and then removing organizations from her abstentions list.
Reached by phone, Pratt said “I will make a statement” later Thursday.
The probe found Pratt "voted to approve more than $48 million worth of contracts, grants and vendor prequalification amounts involving organizations and individuals from which she self-identified as needing to abstain from,” according to the 123-page report.
There are usually several recusals recorded at the start of each weekly meeting. Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott also sit on the board, along with the city solicitor and public works director.
Typically when Cumming issues a report on a city employee, their boss is responsible for addressing the issue. Pratt, meanwhile, is one of three citywide elected officials and answerable to voters.
The incumbent comptroller, in office since 1995, is running in a competitive Democratic primary against City Councilman Bill Henry.
This report comes on the heels of another investigation by Cumming’s office, in which the inspector general found the comptroller voted in 2017 to sell city property to the church where she worships — a conflict of interest stemming from what the report described as “administrative oversights” in Pratt’s office.
During the earlier investigation, Pratt told the inspector general that she goes through the Board of Estimates agenda page-by-page each week and tells staff which items require an abstention.
“Pratt told the OIG that her vote to approve the Bethel AME sale was a mistake and that her staff should have caught the mistake,” Thursday’s report states. “However, the OIG has since found 30 additional instances of her failure to abstain in a timespan of less than three years.”
Typically, Cumming’s reports include a response from the person at the center of the investigation. Pratt requested an extension on that portion so she could “research information I used” over the three-year period “to determine whether a conflict existed.”
Pratt hired an attorney to represent her in connection to the investigation.
“We need additional time to protect Ms. Pratt’s rights to a fair process,” attorney William Martin wrote Wednesday to Cumming in a request for an additional extension.
Pratt has said in prior interviews that she abstains from votes for a variety of reasons, including if she has a business or personal relationship with someone, or is on a board related to the organization seeking the contract.
According to Thursday’s report, Pratt’s decisions to recuse herself from votes appear “variable in that one week she abstained, then a few weeks or months later, she did not abstain.”
She is on the board of trustees for a handful of groups, including her church, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Her job as comptroller also requires her to sit on some city boards. And Pratt owns an accounting firm.
Pratt’s latest abstentions list, from April 2019, includes roughly 85 people and companies. Scott’s list, by contrast, contains about a dozen names.
Pratt’s outside business ties also came under a spotlight after former Mayor Catherine Pugh pleaded guilty to the fraudulent “Healthy Holly” children’s book scheme. Prosecutors outlined last month how Pugh also used a boutique, co-owned with Pratt and two other people, to “launder” money to her campaign. The shop then filed a tax return that did not mention the money Pugh brought in.
The comptroller said that while she filed the boutique’s returns, she had no knowledge of Pugh’s illegal actions. Pratt has not been charged with any crime.
Also Thursday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed it is looking into Pratt’s office, but would not provide more details because it is an open investigation. That probe was first reported by The Baltimore Brew.
Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.