Baltimore Comptroller Joan Pratt voted in 2017 to sell city property to her church, representing a conflict of interest that illuminated “administrative oversights” in her office, according to the city’s inspector general.
A Wednesday report from Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming outlines how Pratt, who sits on Baltimore’s powerful spending board, approved the sale of 15 city-owned vacant lots Bethel A.M.E Church, where she’s long been a member and trustee.
Members of the city’s Board of Estimates — which signs off on all spending over $25,000 — are supposed to abstain from voting on items that pose a conflict of interest for them.
Ahead of that 2017 meeting, Pratt says she verbally told a staff member that she wanted to abstain from a vote to sell properties to her church, but that that person didn’t properly note the abstention and so it wasn’t announced during the spending panel’s weekly meeting. Pratt ended up approving the sale as part of the Board of Estimate’s routine agenda.
Staff who prepared the agenda Nov. 1, 2017 were also supposed to consult an "abstentions list” and flag items that were too closely tied to interests of the board’s five members: The mayor, city council president, comptroller, city solicitor and public works director.
Pratt told the Baltimore Fishbowl in July that her team did not catch the Bethel A.M.E. item during a final check because they failed to search for “A.M.E.” with periods in the acronym, and it slipped past them.
But Cumming’s office says the vote points to deeper problems.
“The investigation revealed the comptroller relies on her staff to identify from which BOE items she should be recused,” the report states. “Comptroller Pratt agreed she should have abstained and that the responsibility for the voting oversight ultimately rests with her.”
Pratt disputed this, saying that any assertion that she relies on her staff to vet items is untrue. She said Wednesday it is her practice to comb through the agenda page by page.
Cumming’s report also found that the office no longer keeps a current abstentions list “because the abstentions became too varied.”
“The absence of such a record creates confusion regarding which items a member of the BOE should recuse themselves from and could lead to more votes cast by mistake,” Cumming wrote.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young wrote in a response to Cumming’s report that he agrees with the need to create a “central public abstention list.”
In a written response to the inspector general’s report, Pratt wrote that she agrees with the finding that her vote on business related to Bethel A.M.E “was a conflict as the result of an administrative oversight.” But she wrote it was not the result of failing to identify the item, and emphasized that she had “no influence over the property sale.”
Since becoming aware of the mistake, she wrote she “increased controls to assure compliance with conflict of interest requirements.” She continues to review the agenda and checks with staff to ensure abstentions are correctly noted, and then announced, during Board of Estimates meetings.
“We’re checking, double checking and checking again to make sure,” she said.