Less than a week after the city passed the 300-homicide mark for the year, Baltimore City Council members are expected to demand the mayor’s office present a violence reduction plan that involves not just the police department, but a broad array of agencies.
City Council President Brandon Scott, with the near unanimous support of the council, is pushing legislation that would require the Mayor’s Office on Criminal Justice, which advises the mayor on crime reduction, publish a comprehensive crime plan every two years that brings together the school system, the housing authority, the health department and other agencies to tackle the root causes of Baltimore’s pervasive violence.
“We can’t say that only the police department is responsible for crime,” Scott said. “That hasn’t worked.”
Scott, who is running for mayor, has prodded the past two administrations to formally implement this kind of strategy. He said the bill he introduced aims to ensure that “no other mayor in the future will have the option of producing a comprehensive crime plan or not."
The public safety committee will hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday afternoon. The legislation also requires the plan include an analysis of criminal justice data, an assessment of holistic crime-reduction efforts beyond policing and the establishment of goals for stemming violence in Baltimore.
When Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young stood beside the police commissioner in July to unveil the department’s five-year crime plan, he said a complementary, collaborative plan would be released in the coming weeks. Asked about those comments in relation to Scott’s bill, Young said Commissioner Michael Harrison’s initiative is “the only plan we have.”
“The council has a job to do and I respect that, but the crime plan has already been shared,” Young said.
Scott said he hasn’t spoken directly to Young about this. The two men are running against each other for mayor.
The police department’s director of government affairs wrote in a letter to the council that the department “fully recognizes that the path to successfully reducing violence involves more than law enforcement alone.”
“BPD is committed to working collaboratively and cooperatively with our City’s residents, businesses, advocacy groups, non-profit organizations, faith leaders, elected officials, as well as with other city, state, and federal agencies, to provide a multi-layer approach to solving underlying issues that lead to crime,” Michelle Wirzberger wrote.
The Baltimore law department says the legislation will have to be amended to comply with the city charter.
“There can be no ordinance [that] directs the operation of the Mayor’s Office,” chief solicitor Hilary Ruley wrote in a letter to the council.
She also said neither the mayor or city council can require a crime plan be followed by the police commissioner. The Baltimore Police Department is under state control.
“Only the General Assembly," Ruley wrote, “can enact a law that directs the Police Commissioner with respect to a crime plan.”