No word from Baltimore mayor on whether Monday will be Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day

There’s a holiday coming up Monday, but it’s unclear how it will be officially recognized in Baltimore.
The City Council pushed through a bill earlier this week to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day, a move members called an important step in recognizing Native American history and reckoning with the famous explorer’s legacy.
But whether the shift is made in time for this year’s holiday lies in the hands of Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. He has three choices: sign the bill (putting it into effect immediately), allow it to eventually become law without his signature weeks later, or veto the bill.
A spokesman has not answered questions throughout the week about what Young plans to do, leaving the holiday’s name for 2020 in doubt.
“We’re hopeful that he will” sign the bill, said Democratic Councilman John T. Bullock, who sponsored the legislation. It would be disappointing, he said, if Young chooses not to do so by Monday.
Members of Indigenous Strong have pushed for years for the shift from Columbus Day, saying it’s painful for Baltimore to celebrate a man who many Native Americans view as a murderer. The 15th-century Italian explorer was long credited in U.S. classrooms as a hero who discovered the Americas, rather than as a colonizer who violently enslaved native people.
There’s a rally planned for Monday outside City Hall to celebrate the passage of the bill. Indigenous Strong plans to record people sharing stories about what Indigenous Peoples' Day means to them.
“Be a part of this historical moment,” the group urged in a Facebook post promoting the event.
Latest Politics
A city website listing official holidays still dubs the second Monday of October as Columbus Day, although a city Department of Public Works announcement Thursday about its locations being closed for the upcoming date refers to “the Monday, October 12 holidays.”