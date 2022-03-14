Maryland Senate poised to pass major climate bill, but without key policy cutting fossil fuel dependence

One key element to help achieve that would require buildings 25,000 square feet or larger to reduce emissions by 30% below 2025 levels by 2035, and to stop producing any carbon emissions on-site by 2040. Along with office buildings, grocery stores and hospitals, that includes large multifamily residential buildings — something that drew criticism from some Republicans for placing a burden on low- and moderate-income residents who are most likely to live in apartments, suggesting building owners will pass along costs to renters.