Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is moving forward with a multi-million dollar plan to demolish buildings at the old Baltimore city jail, notorious for its terrible conditions and being overrun by a gang.
But some of the oldest and most recognizable buildings will remain standing due to their historic and architectural value as city preservationists had hoped.
Hogan plans to hold an event Thursday at the closed jail to discuss the future plans for the site.
Earlier this summer, the state signed a $27.5 million contract with a Parkville company to demolish dozens of structures at the jail site, which is located next to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility, sandwiched between East Madison and East Eager streets.
The jail began its life in the early 1800s as the Maryland Penitentiary, one of the state’s earliest correctional facilities.
Penitentiary buildings eventually became used for the city jail, which has been owned by the state since 1991.
Like all jails in the state, the Baltimore City jail housed a mix of detainees awaiting trial and inmates serving short sentences.
Spread over several aging buildings — some of them historic — the jail became a dangerous facility that allowed criminal activity to thrive. By 2013, the notorious Black Guerrilla Family gang was effectively running the complex, according to prosecutors who won indictments and convictions against dozens of inmates and correctional officers.
Gang members at the jail had sexual relationships with correctional officers who helped smuggle phones, tobacco and drugs into the jail. Gang leader Tavon White boasted on a wiretapped phone call: “This is my jail.”
Hogan ordered the jail closed in 2015 and moved detainees to other correctional facilities. When it was closed, the jail housed a population just shy of 1,100.
“The Baltimore City Detention Center is a disgrace, and its conditions are horrendous,” Hogan said at the time. “Ignoring it was irresponsible and one of the biggest failures of leadership in the history of the state of Maryland.”
Hogan announced plans to demolish the jail and replace it with a “therapeutic” facility that would treat inmates and detainees for addictions disorders.
The jail is part of a correctional complex east of downtown Baltimore in the shadow of the Jones Falls Expressway that also includes Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Facility and other state facilities.
Though some of the oldest buildings from the original Maryland Penitentiary have long since been demolished, several buildings constructed in the late 1800s remain, including the granite, tower-like Administration Building on East Eager Street whose slanted roof is visible for miles. Plans call for the stone tower to remain intact.
But a long wing with similar architecture extending out from the tower that once housed inmates, known as the “west wing,” is to be demolished.
On the other side of the campus, on East Madison Street, the state also will preserve — at least for now — a castle-like former warden’s house that’s now used for offices.
Some in the local preservation community are concerned about whether the right buildings are being preserved and how the state made its decisions.
Johns W. Hopkins, executive director of the nonprofit Baltimore Heritage, said the state should have drawn up different options for the campus, including evaluating an option to leave the buildings intact and reuse them. Evaluating different options could lead the state to figure out how to best handle the property with the least impact on historic features.
He said the state is making a mistake by moving forward without even knowing the scope of the therapeutic jail project.
“It’s demolish first and plan second,” Hopkins said.
Klaus Philipsen, a local architect who writes about preservation issues, also said the planning process for the demolition was deficient.
“They have not shown designs that shows how the jail would be designed. Without that, one cannot see how necessary it is to demolish anything,” Philipsen said.
Despite the property’s troublesome history, many of the buildings are worth preserving, preservationists say.
In its early days in the 1800s, the old Maryland Penitentiary housed runaway slaves and whites and blacks who had helped slaves escape. They were brought through the warden’s house and processed there, Hopkins said.
The warden’s house is one of Baltimore’s only remaining links to the region’s history with slavery, and should be preserved, he said.
“It’s an important part of Baltimore’s history. It’s a very ugly part of our history, but it is one that we need to continue to understand and learn about,” Hopkins said. “To be able to go and physically see and touch and visit it is so important.”
The warden’s house is a Baltimore City Landmark, but that status does not protect the building from demolition, because it’s on state property, Hopkins said.
On the other side of the complex, the soaring tower and west wing, built in 1899, are an example of the “Romanesque Revival aesthetic,” according to documents filed with the Maryland Historical Trust.
Built from granite quarried at Port Deposit near the Susquehanna River, the tower and wing are imposing structures.
The wing is set to be demolished, though some believe it could be reused. The cell block within the wing is actually a separate structure that could be removed to leave a long, open building.
The cells that were within the wing were a free-standing structure that could be removed to leave a long, open building.
At the least, Philipsen said the west wing could be used as part of a wall to delineate and fortify the edge of the correctional complex.
Kelly Cross, president of the Old Goucher Community Association, had asked the state to delay the demolition.
He told members of the state’s Board of Public Works this summer that he hoped to explore ways to redevelop the site with something other than another jail. He said the jail complex creates a “chasm” between neighborhoods on either side of the property.
“Its location in the center of the city” Cross said, “sends out a symbolic message that crime and imprisonment are the defining features of the city.”